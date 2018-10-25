Feds say man planned overseas terrorist training trip
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been arrested on allegations that he planned to travel to Afghanistan to train with an Islamic State affiliated group.
The government accuses Naser Almadaoji (NAH'-ser ahl-mah-DOW'-jee) of arranging to move through Kazakhstan to Afghanistan, where he intended to train with a group called ISIS Wilayat Khorasan (wihl-eye-AHT' KOH'-rah-sahn).
The 19-year-old from Beavercreek in suburban Dayton was arrested Wednesday at John Glenn International Airport in Columbus.
Prosecutors say the Iraqi-born U.S. citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS-affiliated foreign terrorist organizations. A message was left with his attorney seeking comment on the charge.
The government says the defendant unsuccessfully tried to join a terrorist group after traveling to Egypt and Jordan in February.
