METRO DIGEST || Eviction hearing is rescheduled

Eviction hearing is rescheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

An eviction hearing tied to a land-contract dispute was canceled Tuesday for a client of Community Legal Aid, a nonprofit law firm that sued Vision Property Management of South Carolina last week.

The hearing is rescheduled for today, when a ruling will be made on a temporary restraining order Community Legal Aid is seeking against Vision Property, which it hopes will temporarily halt the company’s ability to evict tenants until the lawsuit concludes.

Man pleads not guilty to child endangering

WARREN

Bond is set at $250,000 for David T. Smith Sr., 33, who is charged with felony child endangering, accused of breaking bones of his 9-week-old daughter.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Smith on Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court. A Warren police report says the girl was taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital on Friday. She was transferred to Akron Children’s Hospital’s main campus for further treatment.

He was convicted of offenses against another similarly young child in 2007. A May 12, 2006, Warren police report says a boy about 7 months old who lived with Smith suffered “multiple injuries” that day, causing police to charge Smith with child endangering. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Smith was later convicted in county common pleas court of child endangering and felonious assault and was sentenced to five years in prison. He lived on Belle Street Southeast at the time.

Woman arrested in assault case

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a Struthers woman accused of assaulting her ex-boyfriend Monday night at his apartment on Sheridan Road.

According to a police report, the victim told police Jennifer Gerdes, 43, Poland Avenue, banged on his apartment door, looking for his girlfriend. Gerdes yelled at the victim and struck him in the face.

When police responded, the victim was bleeding from a cut under his eyebrow. The victim’s girlfriend filed a criminal-damaging report last month after liquid was poured on her car. She believes Gerdes was responsible.

Gerdes faces a charge of domestic violence. She posted bond and is scheduled to appear for a hearing today in Mahoning County Area Court.

Cars damaged in lot

BOARDMAN

Two Walmart loss-prevention employees reported their cars were damaged Sunday night, according to police reports.

Upon inspection of the vehicles, police believe they were struck with shopping carts.

The victims think the suspect is someone they had arrested on a shoplifting charge. One victim told police a few months ago a shoplifting suspect said to her, “it would be a shame if one of the shoplifters you catch gets mad and damaged your car.”

The victims told police they will review surveillance footage.

Meeting canceled

YOUNGSTOWN

Today’s scheduled Youngstown City Council Safety Committee meeting has been canceled.

