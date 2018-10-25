City OKs $50K for former church near chill-can factory site

YOUNGSTOWN — The city’s board of control today approved the $50,000 purchase of a former church to be used as part of the $20 million chill-can plant being built on the East Side.

The board agreed to buy the former Immaculate Conception Church, 811 Oak St. It has been closed for several years.

The church would be demolished by Joseph Co. International, which is building a chill-can plant, said T. Sharon Woodberry, the city’s community planning and economic development director.

Mitchell Joseph, the company’s CEO, is to meet today with city officials to discuss the project.

Little progress has been made at the site. Joseph told The Vindicator this week that construction has been temporarily put on hold while his company works to meet demand for his product.

The facility was to start operating this past summer, but that’s been delayed until next summer.