Chevy Cruze earns Consumer Reports reliability recommendation

LORDSTOWN

The Chevrolet Cruze earned high enough marks from consumers to make the list of Consumer Reports’ recommended models.

That recommendation is based on Consumer Reports’ recently-released 2018 Auto Reliability Survey, which came from CR member data on more than 500,000 vehicles.

“It’s great news for our Cruze and validates the feedback we have received from several other customer-based studies,” said Tom Mock, communications manager for the GM Lordstown plant where the Cruze compact car is built. “It also validates the hard work and dedication of our team as we remain focused on what we can control during these challenging times.”

The plant has been experiencing some recent challenges, with declining Cruze sales leading to two out of three shifts being laid off since the start of 2017.

While reliability problems led Consumer Reports to rescind its recommendations for 12 models, the Cruze was one of 16 models that improved enough to gain a recommendation this year.

“Our reliability scores are especially valuable because we can use the extensive feedback from owners to help predict how well your new car will hold up,” said Jake Fisher, director of auto testing at Consumer Reports.

CR says its reliability ratings “show how well vehicles have held up and the odds that an owner could be inconvenienced by problems and repairs.”

In its profile of the Cruze, CR describes it as having “big car virtues in a small package” and says it “takes the best attributes of Chevrolet’s accomplished Malibu and Impala, as well as the brand’s familiar styling, and tucks them into a more maneuverable and fuel-efficient package.” It notes that the 2019 Cruze beats its competitors, such as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla, in CR’s road test scores.