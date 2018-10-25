Campbell mayor helps cops apprehend fleeing suspect

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips was in the right place at the right time Wednesday morning to help the city’s police catch a fleeing suspect.

A police officer attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Struthers-Liberty Road near Sanderson Avenue, according to a police report. When the officer moved behind the driver, the vehicle allegedly sped away from the officer, which began a pursuit.

The chase wound through a number of Campbell streets and a front yard. The report indicates the pursuing officer was almost hit twice by the suspect, identified as Mykel Phipps, 24, of Youngstown, during his attempts to flee.

The pursuing officer was forced off the road when Phipps reportedly attempted to hit him a second time, after which the police cruiser hit a rock, which disabled the vehicle, according to the report.

After forcing the officer off the road, Phipps is accused of driving away, abandoning his vehicle and fleeing into the woods. The pursuing officer followed on foot.

About the same time, Phillips, a police officer before being elected mayor, heard the situation playing out over the police radio and decided to go on a drive through the city to see if he could assist the officers.

“Me and the city administrator [Lew Jackson] were out driving, and I saw someone walking down the road who matched the description of the suspect,” Phillips said. “So I slowed down and rolled down my window and said, ‘Hey, are you so and so?’ and he said yes, so I told to him to get in the car, and he got right in.”

At that point, Phillips called the police and notified them he had apprehended Phipps and would turn him over.

Lt. Kevin Sferra arrested Phipps, who is charged with felony fleeing and eluding, felonious assault on a police officer, criminal damaging and resisting arrest. He was also issued citations for speeding, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to use a turn signal and driving under suspension. Phipps was then taken to the Mahoning County jail.

“That was definitely the highlight of my day,” Phillips said.