BUSINESS DIGEST || Giant Eagle issues recall on pasta salad

Giant Eagle issues recall on pasta salad

PITTSBURGH

Giant Eagle Inc. announced it is recalling smoky mozzarella pasta salad sold in the prepared foods departments in Giant Eagle and Market District locations across western Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Giant Eagle said it received a notification from a supplier, A.S.K Foods Inc., regarding “potential listeria monocytogenes and salmonella contamination related to the red pepper in the salad.”

The effective dates of the potentially impacted salads start on Oct. 17.

The company said it is voluntarily recalling the product “out of an abundance of caution.” There are no reported illnesses associated with the product.

The affected product’s PLUS number is 76578. Customers should return or dispose of the affected product.

For additional information, visit GiantEagle.com/Product-Recall or call 1-800-553-2324.

Ohio AG fields 162 complaints over Energy Wise closure

YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section received 162 complaints about local contracting firm Energy Wise Home Improvements since Oct. 14, a spokeswoman for the AG’s office told The Vindicator.

Energy Wise, based on Youngstown-Poland Road, went out of business recently, prompting customers with outstanding work to file complaints with the Better Business Bureau, local police departments and the AG’s office.

If you are an affected customer, you can file a complaint with the AG’s office by calling 800-282-0515 or visiting OhioProtects.org.

Friday deadline to attend awards event

YOUNGSTOWN

The deadline to register for the Association of Fundraising Professionals Mahoning-Shenango Chapter’s National Philanthropy Day Awards is Friday.

This year’s luncheon will mark the 28th year of the awards in the Valley. It will take place at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

The public is invited to purchase tickets, which are $35 each.

For additional details, visit www.AFPMASH.org.

Levin to add third Valley location

NILES

Levin Furniture will open its third new store in the Youngstown area Nov. 3, the company announced.

The company will debut the renovated 52,000-square-foot store at 836 Youngstown-Warren Road during grand opening events that day.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 9:30 a.m. Guests can enjoy refreshments, entertainment, door prize opportunities and more.

Levin, which acquired three Goldsteins Furniture stores in the Valley, opened the other two locations in Boardman and Hermitage, Pa., in August and September, respectively.

Individuals who attended the two previous grand opening events registered to win a $5,000 Levin Furniture shopping spree. Registrants will be added to those who enter at the grand opening in Niles. The $5,000 grand prize shopping spree winner will be announced in November.

No purchase is necessary.

Staff reports