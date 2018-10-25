Aqua Ohio rate increases will be smaller than expected

Staff report

STRUTHERS

Aqua Ohio announced today water rate increases planned for each of the next three years will be slightly smaller than expected. The company also plans to invest $8 million more in infrastructure than planned.

The provider’s five-year rate plan, now in its second year, set water rate increases of 4.5 percent in 2019, 2020 and 2021, but the new agreement would drop the increase to 3.75 percent each year for Aqua customers in Struthers, Lowellville and Poland, as well as Beaver, Boardman, Canfield, Coitsville, Poland and Springfield townships, according to a Thursday release.

