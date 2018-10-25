Agenda Friday
Community Engagement Standing Committee to the Board of Park Commissioners of Mill Creek MetroParks, 10 a.m., Classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
