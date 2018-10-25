Agenda Friday


October 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Friday

Community Engagement Standing Committee to the Board of Park Commissioners of Mill Creek MetroParks, 10 a.m., Classroom A, MetroParks Farm, 7574 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$370000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$419500


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000