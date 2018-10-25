Campbell administration reaches tentative pact with police union

Staff report

CAMPBELL

Mayor Nick Phillips said he and the police union’s gold division, composed of sergeants and lieutenants, have reached a tentative agreement in recent contract negotiations.

Ryan Bloomer, vice president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 42 that represents the Campbell police, confirmed the gold division had reached an agreement.

He said a date had not been set for the membership to vote on the pact.

“We’re very pleased to have an agreement with the city that matches the blue division’s contract,” Bloomer said.

The blue division is made up of patrolmen and had previously reached an agreement with the city.

Details of the agreement weren’t made available pending the membership vote.