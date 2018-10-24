Governor picks Renee DiSalvo for Youngstown Municipal Court judge

By David Skolnick

YOUNGSTOWN

Renee DiSalvo, selected Tuesday by Gov. John Kasich to be the next Youngstown Municipal Court judge, said she’s “overwhelmed, humbled and excited” by the appointment.

DiSalvo will start her new job Nov. 5.

“I’ve always wanted to be a judge,” she said. “Because of the docket, I’m ready to get started right away.”

DiSalvo works in private practice and is a former assistant city prosecutor. She is also a part-time adjunct instructor for Youngstown State University, where she teaches criminal justice and women studies courses as well as peace officer training.

DiSalvo received her bachelor’s degree from YSU and her law degree from the Akron University School of Law.

Elizabeth Kobly retired as a municipal court judge Sept. 21. The DiSalvo appointment runs to Jan. 1, 2020.

There’s an election next year for a full six-year term for the post.

DiSalvo, a Republican, said she will run next year for the position.

Several Democrats are also planning to seek the job. Youngstown is a heavily Democratic city.

DiSalvo was among three finalists chosen in September from six candidates by an eight-member county Republican Party screening committee that made recommendations to Kasich, also a Republican.

The two other finalists were city Magistrate Anthony Sertick and Anthony Farris, a former city law director who is a senior assistant Ohio attorney general.

“I think the governor chose the strongest of the applicants,” said county Republican Party Chairman Mark Munroe, who was on the screening committee. “She is an outstanding candidate. I thought all three candidates were terrific. Any one of them would have been a good choice. It was a good group.”