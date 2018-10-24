Youngstown man faces charges in Boardman car break-ins

BREAKING: Ohio Supreme Court will hear school board appeal of HB70

October 24, 2018 at 11:24a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown man after three victims reported their vehicles were broken into Tuesday morning.

Victims on Beechwood, Danbury and Shadyside drives told police their cars had been rummaged through. According to police reports, 10 cars were broken into, and $40 was taken.

The suspect Randolph Williams, 61, faces charges of theft, criminal trespassing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

