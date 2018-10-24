Youngstown man faces charges in Boardman car break-ins

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Youngstown man after three victims reported their vehicles were broken into Tuesday morning.

Victims on Beechwood, Danbury and Shadyside drives told police their cars had been rummaged through. According to police reports, 10 cars were broken into, and $40 was taken.

The suspect Randolph Williams, 61, faces charges of theft, criminal trespassing, obstructing official business and resisting arrest.