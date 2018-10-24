Warren man arraigned today on child-endangering charge

WARREN — David T. Smith Sr., 33, who was arraigned today in municipal court on felony child endangering in connection to his daughter, 9 weeks old, was convicted of offenses against another similarly young child in 2007.

A May 12, 2006, Warren police report says a boy who lived with him, then about 7 months old, suffered “multiple injuries” that day, causing police to charge Smith with child endangering. The boy was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Smith was later convicted in county common pleas court of child endangering and felonious assault and was sentenced to five years in prison. He lived on Belle Street Southeast at the time.