Warren dad charged after child, 9 weeks old, suffers broken bones
Staff report
WARREN
David T. Smith Sr., 33, of Trumbull Avenue is charged with felony child endangering in connection to his 9-week-old daughter, who police said had been taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital with broken bones.
The baby was transferred to the main campus of Akron Children’s Hospital.
Smith will be arraigned this afternoon in Warren Municipal Court. If convicted, he could get eight years in prison.
Police arrested Smith on Tuesday afternoon at Trumbull County Children Services and took him to the county jail.
It is the second time Smith has been accused of child endangering, the last time being in May 2006, when he was 21.
Smith pleaded guilty in February 2007 to felony child endangering and felonious assault and was sentenced to five years in prison. He was released from prison in January 2011 after serving four years.
