Walmart employees report damaged vehicles

BOARDMAN — Two Walmart loss prevention employees reported that their cars were damaged Sunday night, according to police reports.

Upon inspection of the vehicles, police believe they were struck with shopping carts.

The victims think that the suspect is someone they had arrested for shoplifting. One victim told police that a few months ago a shoplifting suspect said to her, “it would be a shame if one of the shoplifters you catch gets mad and damaged your car.”

The victims told police they will review surveillance footage.