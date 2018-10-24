Village has 10 years to pay drivers in traffic camera case
NEW MIAMI, Ohio (AP) — A judge will allow an Ohio village 10 years to refund an estimated $3.2 million collected from drivers for speeding citations from automated camera.
New Miami’s automatic camera enforcement was ruled unconstitutional in 2014. Butler County Judge Michael Oster later ruled the village must pay back about 33,000 drivers who paid fines under that system.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports Oster recently ruled to allow New Miami to pay the judgment plus interest over a 10-year period.
Police now use hand-held cameras under state law requiring an officer be present during camera enforcement.
Josh Engel, an attorney for one of the drivers, said he may consider appealing the 10-year ruling.
New Miami’s outside counsel argued that refunding the drivers at one time would have a devastating impact on the village.
