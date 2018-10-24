US official: Explosive device found at Clintons' NY home, Obama home

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says a "functional explosive device" was found at Hillary and Bill Clinton's suburban New York home.

The official says investigators believe the explosive is linked to one found Monday at the compound of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The official wasn't authorized to publicly discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The device was discovered early this morning at the Clinton's home in Chappaqua, N.Y.

Police in New Castle, N.Y., who cover Chappaqua, say they assisted the FBI, Secret Service and Westchester County authorities in "the investigation of a suspicious package."

CNN ais also reporting an explosive device was found at the home of former President Barack Obama.