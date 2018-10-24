Trumbull planning director goes back on leave; commissioners prepare for legal battle

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Trish Nuskievicz, the executive director of the Trumbull County Plannning Commission, has gone back off of work indefinitely for unspecified medical reasons.

Richard Jackson, county human-resources director, said Nuskievicz’s doctor has indicated Nuskievicz is likely to be off work until about Jan. 17.

She returned to work earlier this month for about a week before going back off work again.

Nuskievicz first went off work July 11, submitting a letter to then-planning commission chairman James Shader saying she has been the victim of “psychological abuse, bullying, retaliation, discrimination and general harassment brought about by the Trumbull County Engineer and his associates.”

County commissioners hired a law firm to investigate the allegations.

Nuskievicz said she would seek treatment for health conditions “that have been caused from working in a very hostile work environment.”

The issue resulted in defamation suit Smith filed against Nuskievicz and her wife that is pending in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

In Nuskievicz’s absence, Nick Coggins, commission economic development coordinator, has been handling her administrative duties.

In a separate matter, the commissioners are expected today to approve an application to Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for the appointment of Atty. Joseph Cavasinni of Cleveland of the firm Reminger Co. as legal counsel for the commissioners in connection to negotiations between the county and Warren regarding sanitary sewer rates.

There is currently no pending legal action regarding the matter, but Gary Newbrough, county deputy sanitary engineer, said the resolution would allow the county to employ Cavasinni in the event that negotiations are not successful.

A dispute between the county’s largest city and the county became known in the spring. It’s over the city’s notification that sewage customers in Champion and Lordstown will pay 400 percent more by 2023. Warren treats Champion and Lords-town sewage.

Atty. Matt Blair, who represents the county, said Cavasinni might be needed for future negotiations or to respond to legal action filed by Warren or to file legal action.