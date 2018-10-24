BUSINESS DIGEST || Ribbon-cutting set

Ribbon-cutting set

NORTH LIMA

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Signature Supply Co. announced a ribbon-cutting for Better Life by Signature Supply Co. will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at 10260 Market St.

Created by two fathers who were looking for safe and effective cleaning products, Better Life products were featured on the ABC television show “Shark Tank.”

Tom and Lindsay Skook saw the television segment and tried the product, then became a distributor for the Youngstown area.

Better Life cleaning products are plant-derived, environmentally friendly and nontoxic, according to a news release.

The Better Life store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

For information, call 330-549-9770 or visit sgc.mycloveronline.com.

Huntington income

COLUMBUS

Huntington Bank reported third-quarter net income of $378 million, up 37 percent from the same quarter last year.

The bank reported its average loans and leases increased 7 percent year-over-year, or $4.5 billion, to nearly $72.8 billion.

Average core deposits increased $4.1 billion, or 6 percent, year-over-year, to nearly $77.7 billion, driven by a $2.9 billion increase in core certificates of deposit and a $1.2 billion increase in money market deposits.

During the third quarter, Huntington increased the quarterly dividend $0.03 per share, to $0.14 per common share.

Bobcat Energy applies for permit

HUBBARD

Bobcat Energy Resources LLC applied for a brine injection well permit for the township. The 15-day public-comment period started Saturday and ends Nov. 4.

Trustee Frederick Hanley said the township will resubmit its official objections with a few additions and modifications since the last application. Ohio Department of Natural Resources rejected Bobcat’s last permit application because it was incomplete.

Township trustees ask citizens to send their comments to the ODNR Division of Oil and Gas Resources Management at 2045 Morse Road, Building F-2, Columbus, OH 43229-6693. People and organizations can give their comments to the township, and they will pass them along to ODNR.

Walmart makes improvement plans

NEW YORK

Walmart says it will work with third-party sellers to make millions of items available for free two-day shipping on orders over $35.

The company is also simplifying the returns process for eligible products bought from marketplace sellers. That includes allowing shoppers to return the items at any one of its 4,700 stores.

Previously, only select items were eligible for free two-day shipping.

Walmart will begin to roll out the improvements in mid-November as it seeks to better compete with online leader Amazon ahead of the holidays.

