Retired firefighter sought in wife’s death found dead

October 24, 2018 at 10:01a.m.

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a retired fire lieutenant sought for DUI manslaughter in the death of his wife earlier this year has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the cemetery where she’s buried.

The Florida Times-Union reports the body of 48-year-old Curtis Alan Bollinger was found Tuesday in the Live Oak Baptist Church cemetery.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper says Bollinger was wanted on a DUI manslaughter warrant for the April death of his 29-year-old wife Shannon Marie Bollinger.

Officials say Bollinger lost control of a motorcycle he and his wife were riding and it went through the median. The Bollingers were thrown from the motorcycle and onto the road. A passing vehicle hit and killed Shannon Bollinger.

