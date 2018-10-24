POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Oct. 17

Theft by deception: Fake money was reportedly used to buy numerous items at a Get Go gas station, 4341 Kirk Road.

Oct. 18

Criminal mischief: Juveniles reportedly stole campaign signs from a yard in the 4500 block of Falcon Drive.

Criminal damaging: A man reportedly tossed a brick and broke a car window at a state Route 46 fast-food restaurant.

Oct. 19

Fraud: A Woodhurst Boulevard resident discovered a bank card had been used without permission.

Theft: Police responded to a report of employee theft at Dunkin Donuts, 1514 S. Raccoon Road, though no arrests had been recorded at the time of the report.

Theft: Someone reportedly stole candy and beef snacks from Country Fair Food Mart, 1143 N. Canfield-Niles Road.

Oct. 20

Burglary: Someone forcibly entered a residence in the 5500 block of Webb Road, then removed a 55-inch TV and $135.

Theft: A debit card was used in a fraudulent manner at a Mahoning Avenue restaurant.

Theft: Police charged Sara L. Pekar of Webb Road, Mineral Ridge, after alleging Pekar, 35, had stolen about $7 worth of candy from Country Fair Food Mart.

Oct. 21

Arrest: Authorities were dispatched to a business in the 10 block of North Edgehill Avenue, where they arrested Patrick J. Leach, 28, who listed Youngstown addresses on Oakwood and Crandall avenues. Leach was wanted on felony warrants from Mahoning County Common Pleas Court charging one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, felonious assault and cocaine possession.

Theft: Shameka R. Watt, 32, of Callaway Circle, Youngstown, was charged with intentionally neglecting to self-scan $27 worth of DVDs and other merchandise while in Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

CANFIELD

Oct. 16

Arrest: A traffic stop on Herbert Road resulted in the arrest of Mark J. Hildebrand, 55, of North Palmyra Road, Canfield, on a charge of operating a vehicle impaired.

Citation: After pulling him over, officers cited Robert Mata Jr., 53, of Rockbridge, Ohio, on a charge of driving 56 mph on a portion of Sawmill Run Road with a 25-mph speed limit.

Oct. 17

Citation: While responding to a two-car crash on Lisbon Road, authorities issued a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Samuel Root, 40, of Glacier View Drive, Youngstown, with failing to maintain assured clear distance.

Oct. 18

Summons: Police responded to a three-vehicle accident on East Main Street, where they charged Gary Boswell, 69, of Canton, with driving under suspension.

Oct. 19

Citation: A 17-year-old Canfield boy was cited on a charge of driving 40 mph on a portion of Brookpark Road with a 25-mph speed limit.

Drug paraphernalia: Louis Woods-Smith, 19 of West Dewey Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia after police had stopped his vehicle on Fairground Boulevard.

Summons: Officers on a traffic stop on Boardman-Canfield Road charged Miguel Cruz, 35, of Lisbon Road, Salem, with driving under suspension.

Oct. 20

Citation: Police on East Main Street cited Jacob Drozynski, 22, of Stoneboro, Pa., on a charge of traveling 58 mph in a 35-mph zone.