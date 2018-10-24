Ohio Supreme Court will hear school board appeal of HB70

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court has accepted the appeal of the Youngstown Board of Education and other parties in their case against House Bill 70, the Youngstown Plan. HB 70 was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in July 2015.

It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire CEO Krish Mohip to lead the district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.