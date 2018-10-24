OHIO HOUSE
58th District
Two candidates are running for the 58th Ohio House District seat. An * denotes the incumbent.
MICHELE LEPORE-HAGAN* (D)
Age: 63.
Residence: Youngstown.
Employment: Ohio House member.
Education: Bachelor’s degree of fine arts in dance in 1980 from Ohio University; post BFA studies at Youngstown State University in graphic art and education.
Family: Husband, Robert; two children and three stepchildren.
Priority: Strengthening public education, ensuring local governments have the resources needed to provide essential services, and retaining and attracting good-paying jobs in the information technology, advanced and traditional manufacturing and energy sectors.
DAVID SIMON (R)
Age: 56.
Residence: Youngstown.
Employment: President of Smart Environmental Engineering Consulting and Construction LLC.
Education: Bachelor’s degree from YSU in electrical engineering.
Family: Six children.
Priority: Plans for economic growth in the district, education reform for the entire state, give state’s rainy-day fund to property owners.
