OHIO HOUSE

58th District

Two candidates are running for the 58th Ohio House District seat. An * denotes the incumbent.

MICHELE LEPORE-HAGAN* (D)

Age: 63.

Residence: Youngstown.

Employment: Ohio House member.

Education: Bachelor’s degree of fine arts in dance in 1980 from Ohio University; post BFA studies at Youngstown State University in graphic art and education.

Family: Husband, Robert; two children and three stepchildren.

Priority: Strengthening public education, ensuring local governments have the resources needed to provide essential services, and retaining and attracting good-paying jobs in the information technology, advanced and traditional manufacturing and energy sectors.

DAVID SIMON (R)

Age: 56.

Residence: Youngstown.

Employment: President of Smart Environmental Engineering Consulting and Construction LLC.

Education: Bachelor’s degree from YSU in electrical engineering.

Family: Six children.

Priority: Plans for economic growth in the district, education reform for the entire state, give state’s rainy-day fund to property owners.