Oakhill Neighborhood Association Fall Fest is Thursday
YOUNGSTOWN — The newly formed Oakhill Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a Fall Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Irma Davis Park and Needles Eye, 74 Kenmore Ave. The activities include hay rides, pumpkin decorating, kids games, music by Howard and the Five Points, free flu shots, and more.
A limited amount of free food will be served, but you must have a coupon or flier. Doughnuts, cider, and hot chocolate will also be available.
Association members said the event’s goal is to unite neighbors and strengthen the community. There will be community organizations available to provide information about the resources they provide.
The association will meet once a month on the third Thursday at Needles Eye.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 25, 2016 12:05 a.m.
YSU fest will feature bands, bonfire
- September 19, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest will return to West Side
- September 20, 2018 midnight
Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest planned
- September 29, 2016 8:12 a.m.
First Sauce and Song of the season
- September 11, 2016 12:05 a.m.
Taft Promise Neighborhood launches free community programs
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.