Oakhill Neighborhood Association Fall Fest is Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN — The newly formed Oakhill Neighborhood Association is sponsoring a Fall Fest from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Irma Davis Park and Needles Eye, 74 Kenmore Ave. The activities include hay rides, pumpkin decorating, kids games, music by Howard and the Five Points, free flu shots, and more.

A limited amount of free food will be served, but you must have a coupon or flier. Doughnuts, cider, and hot chocolate will also be available.

Association members said the event’s goal is to unite neighbors and strengthen the community. There will be community organizations available to provide information about the resources they provide.

The association will meet once a month on the third Thursday at Needles Eye.