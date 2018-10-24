New Pennsylvania law helps police rescue pets in hot cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania are getting the legal authority to force their way into vehicles to rescue dogs and cats they believe are in danger.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf today signed the bill that generally immunizes police, humane officers and other emergency responders from being sued for removing the animals.
The officers will have to first make a reasonable effort to find the owner.
They also must leave a note saying who they are, who they work for and how the owner can retrieve the dog or cat.
Experts warn that temperatures inside vehicles on warm days can heat up quickly and become fatal to humans and animals.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 9, 2017 midnight
Fla. animals coming to Ohio shelters
- July 4, 2018 12:08 a.m.
Howland woman charged with animal cruelty
- June 30, 2016 midnight
- September 8, 2017 1:54 p.m.
Groups transport shelter pets to Ohio as Irma closes in
- June 6, 2017 midnight
Watch out for the pets
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.