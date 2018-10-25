MVSD board accepts resignation of chief engineer following harassment claims
MINERAL RIDGE
The Mahoning Valley Sanitary District board of directors tonight accepted the resignation of Chief Engineer Ramesh Kashinkunti effective Nov. 2.
Two female employees of the MVSD have filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission accusing Kashinkunti of sexual harassment.
A resolution by the MVSD board notes the allegations of harassment. Legal counsel to the board said an investigation had been ongoing for some time.
Both women, who spoke exclusively with The Vindicator on Tuesday, claim that Kashinkunti sent them a series of texts that became sexually suggestive after their job interviews last May and November.
Women involved in the matter said they believe The Vindicator's coverage spurred the MVSD board to act tonight.
Kashinkunti has been chief engineer since October 2017.
Two women saved the texts and showed some of them to The Vindicator. The newspaper is not disclosing their identities.
One said the first text came only 90 minutes after her job interview with the chief engineer last May.
“He tried to get me to meet him outside the district, [and] I thought it was for a business meeting,” she said. Her impression changed when he later sent a follow-up message while she was having dinner with her family.
“He asked if the [location] had lodging,” she said. “It made me feel extremely uncomfortable.”
This is a developing story. Read MORE in Thursday's VINDICATOR.
