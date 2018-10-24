Man gets four-year prison term for harming his daughter

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was free on bond after pleading guilty to charges he broke into a Rush Boulevard home this summer and dropped his young daughter while fighting with another man was sentenced to four years in prison today.

Michael Gibson, 22, of North Evanston Avenue, received the sentence in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court from Visiting Judge James Kimbler on a felony charge of burglary and misdemeanor charges of endangering children and resisting arrest.

Prosecutors said Gibson forced his way into the house of the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, grabbed the child, and then dropped the child and started fighting another man inside.

While free on bond, Gibson was arrested in September for breaking into the same woman’s home in Liberty, where she moved to, taking the child and fleeing. He was eventually caught in Youngstown and charges are pending in Trunbull County for that incident.

Because of that, Judge Kimbler said he thought Gibson deserved an extra year in prison than the three-year recommended sentence by the prosecutors and defense attorney in the case.