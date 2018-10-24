Mahoning County Bar Association rates county court candidates
YOUNGSTOWN — Among the six candidates running for an open Mahoning County Area Court judicial seat, the county bar association highly recommends Kathi McNabb Welsh for the position with Molly Johnson getting the only “not recommended” designation.
The four other candidates – A. Ross Douglass, Matt Gambrel, J.P. Morgan and Christopher Sammarone – were all recommended for the job.
In two other county court judge races, in which the incumbents are unopposed, Judges Joseph M. Houser and Scott D. Hunter were both highly recommended by the bar association.
In the 7th District Court of Appeals race, incumbent Judge Kathleen Bartlett and her challenger, Judge David A. D’Apolito of county court, were both recommended.
