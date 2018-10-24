Joseph Grove found guilty on weapons charges

YOUNGSTOWN — Jurors today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found Joseph Grove, 31, guilty of four counts in his weapons case.

Grove, of East Auburndale Avenue, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property after he was arrested by city police March 5 in the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue on the North Side after he was noticed acting suspiciously.

After he was arrested in a backyard, police followed footprints in the snow and found a gun they say Grove tossed in a woman’s garbage can. The gun was stolen from Boardman, according to a records check.

He has several prior felony convictions which bar him from owning or being around firearms. Sentencing will be at a later date.