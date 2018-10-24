Biden to rally for Cordray at YSU on Monday
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Former Vice President Joe Biden will headline a Monday rally at Youngstown State University in support of Rich Cordray, the Democratic nominee for governor.
Cordray and his running mate, Betty Sutton, will join Biden at a 4 p.m. rally at the Chestnut Room at YSU’s Kilcawley Center.
Doors will open at 3 p.m. The event is not ticketed and is open to the public.
Cordray’s campaign said Biden will discuss what’s at stake for Ohio voters in 2018 and will talk about the ticket’s focus on putting more money back in the pockets of middle-class families by lowering health care costs, expanding vocational training and spreading economic opportunity around the state.
Biden will then attend a fundraiser for Cordray at the Lake Club in Poland.
Biden was last in the Mahoning Valley on Sept. 1, 2016, campaigning for Hillary Clinton, the failed Democratic candidate for president.
