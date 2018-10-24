Ex-Traficant aide seeks early release

YOUNGSTOWN

A former aide to late U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant Jr. who was sentenced earlier this year to two years in prison and ordered to repay $50,000 she stole from a woman with dementia is seeking early release.

Attorneys for Linda Kovachik, 71, of Flagler Lane, on Oct. 10 filed a motion for judicial release, county court records show. A judicial release hearing is set for Nov. 6.

Kovachik pleaded guilty in November to one reduced felony count of theft for reportedly stealing at least $50,000 from the woman. Four other forgery charges were dropped.

The victim’s family claimed Kovachik stole more than $500,000 in jewelry and other items. Kovachik later obtained power of attorney for the woman’s finances.

During sentencing, Kovachik blamed her thefts on a gambling addiction. Kovachik’s attorney, Samuel Amendolara, was not immediately available to comment Tuesday.

Indictment charges man with drug sales

YOUNGSTOWN

An indictment unsealed Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charges a Warren man with selling drugs from his home.

The indictment says Tyler Meadows, age not listed, used an Orchard Avenue home in January 2018 to sell marijuana and methamphetamine.

He is charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm. A federal grand jury issued the indictment Oct. 11.

College, career fair

YOUNGSTOWN

Choffin Career and Technical Center, in conjunction with Educators and Community Helping Hispanics Onward, will host a College and Career Fair on Thursday starting at 10 a.m. in the Main Commons of Choffin, 200 E. Wood St.

This free event for Youngstown City School District juniors and seniors will present students with the opportunity to network with representatives from more than 30 area organizations and colleges/universities such as University of Mount Union and Ohio State University.

Dean Alstaetter, president of the ECHHO executive board, will start the event with a presentation at 10 a.m. for 11th-graders and at 2 p.m. for 12th-graders.

Trunk or Treat event

YOUNGSTOWN

Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association will host the annual fall Car Show and Trunk or Treat event Sunday at Faith Community Church parking lot, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., from 2 to 4 p.m.

There will be food, an award for best of show for the car show, games for children, face painting and Halloween treats.

More Digest on A5