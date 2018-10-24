Ex-head of Ohio agriculture department believes he was fired over algae plan
COLUMBUS (AP) — The state’s former agriculture director says he believes he was dismissed by Gov. John Kasich because he had reservations about the governor’s approach to tackling toxic algal blooms in Lake Erie.
Former Agriculture Director David Daniels tells The Columbus Dispatch he received no explanation for his firing Friday by Kasich, a fellow Republican. Daniels says his dismissal came after he had expressed concerns about Kasich’s executive order July 11 calling for a more aggressive approach to limit fertilizer runoff that contributes to Lake Erie’s toxic algae blooms.
Kasich’s spokesman Jon Keeling has declined to comment.
Daniels says he wants clean water, but there aren’t enough resources to execute the plan. He says there are concerns the plan is “unworkable.”
A task force will evaluate the plan.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 11, 2018 2:24 p.m.
Ohio governor to roll out new plan to combat Lake Erie algae
- July 13, 2018 midnight
Lake Erie forecast: smaller algae bloom
- July 3, 2018 10:15 a.m.
Patches of algae showing up a little early in Lake Erie
- July 12, 2018 8:12 p.m.
Lake Erie forecast is for smaller, significant algae bloom
- July 4, 2018 midnight
Patches of algae show up a little early in Lake Erie
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.