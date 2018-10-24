DeWine: Ohio moving in right direction under Republican leadership
YOUNGSTOWN
Attorney General Mike DeWine, Republican gubernatorial nominee, says the state has moved in the right direction in the last eight years under GOP leadership and he’s prepared to do even better if elected Nov. 6.
DeWine met today with The Vindicator’s editorial board for about an hour answering questions about his campaign. Rich Cordray, the Democratic nominee, met Tuesday with the newspaper. The election is Nov. 6.
DeWine, attorney general for the past eight years, said he’s running for governor “because I think I’m in a unique position – my experience, my background and the passion that I have – to move Ohio forward. We’ve come a long way in the last eight years. We need to take Ohio further.”
He added: “We have a good plan, a real plan, a real agenda to take Ohio forward. We have two big problems. One is the drug problem and the other is the skills gap. We have a plan for each. I don’t come with a magic wand to solve every problem overnight.”
DeWine said he “is someone who’s spent his lifetime working to solve problems” in a bipartisan manner.
