Department defends officer seen punching man in video

Associated Press

AKRON

An Ohio police department is defending the actions of an officer seen in a cellphone video punching a man who had been stopped for questioning about drug activity more than two dozen times.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that Akron police Maj. Jesse Leeser said the 30 windmill punches delivered Sunday to a 47-year-old man resisting arrest is a tactic taught by the department.

Leeser said the punches are meant to loosen a suspect’s grip.

The video shows two Akron officers struggling to handcuff the man and using a stun gun on him. When more officers arrive, one of them puts his knee in the man’s back and begins punching him.

The man, wanted for a parole violation, was charged with resisting arrest, providing a false identity and marijuana possession.