Community meeting set Thursday at Warren church
WARREN — Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold has organized a community meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 1590 Tod Avenue SW, (across from Jefferson K-18th grade school) to talk about homicides and other crime.
Saffold said she has asked Mayor Doug Franklin to present a plan to combat crime and murder in the city. Saffold said there have been four recent murders in the southwest part of the city.
