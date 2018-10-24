Community meeting set Thursday at Warren church

WARREN — Councilwoman Cheryl Saffold has organized a community meeting for 6 p.m. Thursday at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 1590 Tod Avenue SW, (across from Jefferson K-18th grade school) to talk about homicides and other crime.

Saffold said she has asked Mayor Doug Franklin to present a plan to combat crime and murder in the city. Saffold said there have been four recent murders in the southwest part of the city.