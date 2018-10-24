Community leaders tour $1B Lordstown energy plant

LORDSTOWN — Community leaders had the opportunity to tour a nearly $1 billion natural gas-fueled energy plant in the village this morning.

Representatives from the village, Trumbull County, the school district and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber toured the new Lordstown Energy Center, which became fully operational this month.

The 940-megawatt plant supplies electricity to the PJM energy grid, primarily serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The plant is capable of supplying electricity to up to 850,000 households in the grid.

Community leaders lauded the project and its economic impact, which one study estimates at nearly $13 billion over the next 40 years.

“This is a great day for the Mahoning Valley. It’s a great day for Lordstown. ... Just fathom this: a $1 billion investment in our community,” said James Dignan, regional chamber president/CEO. “We’re proud to have the Lordstown Energy Center call the Valley home.”

