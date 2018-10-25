Campbell mayor apprehends suspect

CAMPBELL

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips was in the right place at the right time Wednesday morning to help the city’s police catch a fleeing suspect.

A Campbell police officer tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Struthers-Liberty Road near Sanderson Avenue, according to a police report. When the officer moved behind the driver, the vehicle sped away from the officer, which began a pursuit.

The report indicates the pursuing officer was almost hit twice by the suspect, identified as Mykel Phipps, 24, of Youngstown.

The pursuing officer was forced off the road and the cruiser hit a rock, which disabled the vehicle. The report says Phipps drove away, abandoning his vehicle and fleeing into the woods. The pursuing officer followed on foot.

About the same time, Phillips, a police officer before being elected mayor, heard the situation playing out over the police radio and decided to go on a drive through the city to see if he could assist the officers.

“I saw someone walking down the road who matched the description of the suspect,” Phillips said. “So I slowed down and rolled down my window and said, ‘Hey, are you so and so?’ and he said yes, so I told to him to get in the car, and he got right in.”

