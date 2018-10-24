Boy, 14, missing from tour in upstate NY found in Ohio
WEST UNITY, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers in Ohio say they’ve found a 14-year-old boy from India who went missing from his tour group while they were in western New York last week.
A patrol spokesman says Gursewak Singh was found today at a rest stop along the Ohio Turnpike near the Indiana state line in Williams County.
Lt. Vern Fisher says the boy was traveling with a truck driver who apparently is an acquaintance of the boy’s family.
Police in western New York say the boy was last seen near Buffalo a week ago.
Fisher says they think the boy ran away from the tour group. He says they’re making arrangements to return the boy to his family, and there won’t be any charges against the truck driver.
