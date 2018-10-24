Boardman police arrest Struthers woman on domestic-violence charge

BOARDMAN — Police arrested a Struthers woman accused of assaulting her ex-boyfriend Monday night at his apartment on Sheridan Road.

According to a police report, the victim told police Jennifer Gerdes, 43, banged on his apartment door, looking for his girlfriend. Gerdes yelled at the victim and struck him in the face.

When police responded, the victim was bleeding from a cut under his eyebrow.

The victim’s girlfriend filed a criminal-damaging report last month after liquid was poured on her car. She believes Gerdes was responsible.

Gerdes faces a charge domestic violence. She posted bond and is scheduled to appear for a hearing Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court.