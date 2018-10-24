Boardman police arrest Struthers woman on domestic-violence charge
BOARDMAN — Police arrested a Struthers woman accused of assaulting her ex-boyfriend Monday night at his apartment on Sheridan Road.
According to a police report, the victim told police Jennifer Gerdes, 43, banged on his apartment door, looking for his girlfriend. Gerdes yelled at the victim and struck him in the face.
When police responded, the victim was bleeding from a cut under his eyebrow.
The victim’s girlfriend filed a criminal-damaging report last month after liquid was poured on her car. She believes Gerdes was responsible.
Gerdes faces a charge domestic violence. She posted bond and is scheduled to appear for a hearing Thursday in Mahoning County Area Court.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 18, 2018 11:13 a.m.
Man sought in domestic violence case arrested with new charges
- September 25, 2017 2:10 p.m.
Woman faces domestic violence charges after assault
- January 9, 2018 2:33 p.m.
Boardman woman charged in stabbing
- January 10, 2018 midnight
Boardman woman arrested for stabbing
- August 29, 2018 11:25 a.m.
Boardman police arrest man on domestic-violence charge
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.