Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Mindy R. Boughamer and Jeffrey Clark, Cortland, boy, Oct. 22.
Christopher and Jessica Bellino, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 22.
Jamil Al Wekhian and Rula Khreis, Leetonia, boy, Oct. 22.
Greg and Stephanie Crissman, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 22.
Starr Moenich and James Chrismark, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 22.
Aaron and Amber (Chembars) Meyerl, Beaver Falls, Pa., boy, Oct. 22.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Autumn Patrick and Jenabu Christian, Newton Falls, boy, Oct. 20.
James and Marie Weaver, Orwell, girl, Oct. 21.
