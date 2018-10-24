Births


October 24, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Births

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Mindy R. Boughamer and Jeffrey Clark, Cortland, boy, Oct. 22.

Christopher and Jessica Bellino, Youngstown, boy, Oct. 22.

Jamil Al Wekhian and Rula Khreis, Leetonia, boy, Oct. 22.

Greg and Stephanie Crissman, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 22.

Starr Moenich and James Chrismark, Youngstown, girl, Oct. 22.

Aaron and Amber (Chembars) Meyerl, Beaver Falls, Pa., boy, Oct. 22.

ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Autumn Patrick and Jenabu Christian, Newton Falls, boy, Oct. 20.

James and Marie Weaver, Orwell, girl, Oct. 21.

