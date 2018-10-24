Appreciative of Mohip

YOUNGSTOWN

John Richard, Youngstown Academic Distress Commission chairman, said the commission is appreciative to city schools CEO Krish Mohip for his advance notice of not seeking a renewed contract in July 2019.

“There is no process in place yet” to replace the CEO, Richard said during Tuesday afternoon’s commission meeting. “We need time to process that ourselves to see what it’s going to look like moving forward.”

Richard added that he’s pleased with what Mohip is doing in the school district, but would like to see the test scores improve. “I would like to build on the positive work being done already,” he said.

Car almost hits officers

YOUNGSTOWN

Two city police officers working a drunken-driving detail Monday evening were almost hit by a car driven by a Girard man who was cited for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The officers were driving about 8:15 p.m. in a tunnel on Division Street when a car crossed the center line and almost hit them, reports said. The officers turned around to try and stop the car but it would not stop, instead going into Youngstown Sinter Co. and dimming its lights as it did so.

The officers eventually found the car, and the driver, Wayne Harding, 67, smelled heavily of alcohol, reports said. When police asked if he had anything to drink, he said, “coffee,” and when he was asked what kind of “coffee,” he answered, “two glasses of wine.”

Harding failed a field-sobriety test and refused to take a breath-analysis test, reports said. He was released on citation with a court date.

Adoption Day event

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Children Services is bringing awareness to the county’s immediate need for families able and willing to adopt one of the 15 county children who are still waiting for a “forever family.”

Children Services and the Mahoning County Probate Court are hosting an Adoption Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Mahoning County Courthouse rotunda, 120 Market St. Legal adoptions for two children are set to be finalized during the event. Angels for Animals will show off adoptable pets. The East High School Junior ROTC Color Guard also will appear.

Halloween parades

BOardman

Boardman’s elementary schools are preparing to host their annual Halloween parades.

Parades at Market, Robinwood Lane and Stadium Drive elementary schools will take place Friday. Robinwood Lane’s parade will start at 12:45 p.m. Parades at Market and Stadium Drive are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. West Boulevard Elementary will have its parade at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 31.

Parents are encouraged to attend and take pictures. Parades will take place outside, weather permitting.

Saturation patrol blitz

AUSTINTOWN

Mahoning County Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force conducted a coordinated saturation patrol blitz in the township last weekend.

Patrol operations were conducted by nine officers from the task force from 10:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Participating agencies included Austintown, Canfield, Boardman, Goshen, Jackson and Struthers. Officers conducted 41 traffic stops, which resulted in the following enforcement activity: one citation for no operator’s license and one citation for expired license plates.

Driver hurt in crash

MINERAL RIDGE

A driver apparently suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a 4:48 a.m. single-vehicle accident and car fire Tuesday on Austintown-Warren Road at Salt Springs Road.

The Trumbull County 911 center got a report the vehicle was on fire near electrical wires after hitting a telephone pole.

A female had gotten out of the vehicle but may have suffered a broken shoulder, the 911 center reported.

Police shut down part of the road while the fire was handled by the Weathersfield Fire Department.

Man enters apartment, fights with woman

WARREN

A 33-year-old city woman reported an unidentified man with a gun and face tattoos came through her unlocked apartment door on Valley Street Southwest at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday and fought with her.

During the fight the woman and man fell through the front window of the apartment, breaking it, she said.

At another point, the man pointed a gun at the woman’s head while she was on her knees, she said.

When the woman’s son came downstairs, the suspect fled out of the apartment. Officers observed broken glass from a window and saw drops of blood they collected as evidence.

Officer’s items stolen

WARREN

An off-duty Youngstown State University police officer reported Oct. 12 that his duty weapon and badge were taken from his vehicle while it was parked on Pine Avenue outside of the Horseshoe Bar at East Market Street. The man, 54, of Warren, said the theft had occurred between 9 and 11:30 p.m. Oct. 10.

SOV open house set

HOWLAND

Shepherd of the Valley-Howland, 4100 North River Road NE, is hosting an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Dr. Larry D. Giovinazzo from Audiology and Hearing Associates will be present to answer questions about aging and hearing loss.

The public also is invited to tour Shepherd’s independent-living homes, assisted-living suites and skilled nursing and rehabilitation center. Complimentary refreshments will be served. Reservations are not required. For information, contact Rachel Ellis at 330-856-9232, ext. 2618, or email her at rellis@shepherdofthevalley.com.

ABC meeting canceled

BOARDMAN

The ABC Water and Storm Water District Board of Trustees regular meeting that was scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Boardman Township Government Center has been canceled.