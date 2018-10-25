Anabolic steroids, coke, speed found at Sheridan's home

LISBON

A 15-count Columbiana County indictment alleges federal investigators found several different kinds of anabolic steroids and stimulants, such as cocaine and amphetamine, at the home of a former recovery center owner.

The indictment of Ryan P. Sheridan, 38, of Leetonia, filed secretly Oct. 17 in Columbiana County court includes 14 felony counts and one misdemeanor count of drug possession.

Sheridan is the former owner of Braking Point Recovery Center, a drug-abuse treatment center with locations in Austintown, Whitehall and Wooster, which was under state and federal scrutiny last year for alleged Medicare fraud, though charges were never filed.

Though investigators found some of those drugs in large quantities during an Oct. 18, 2017, raid at Sheridan’s Leetonia home, according to the indictment, Sheridan is not facing trafficking charges, said chief assistant county Prosecutor John Gamble.

