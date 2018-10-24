Alfred Coward gets 15-month prison term
YOUNGSTOWN — A man who pleaded guilty to charges he led police on a chase in June was sentenced to 15 months in prison in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Judge Lou D’Apolito upheld a recommendation by attorneys in the case of Alfred Coward, 48, who pleaded guilty to charges failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and possession of cocaine.
Coward was charged after police tried to pull him over June 22 and instead he led them on a chase down Hillman Street on the South Side before crashing his car, running at least six stop signs and driving at almost double the speed limit for the two-minute chase, which lasted 13 city blocks.
