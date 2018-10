Agenda Thursday

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, basement of county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Struthers school board, 4:30 p.m., public meeting; 5:30 p.m., regular meeting, board offices, 99 Euclid Ave.

West Branch school board, 6 p.m. work session followed by regular meeting at 7:30, high-school media room, 14277 Main St., Beloit.

Western Reserve Transit Authority trustees, 3 p.m., WRTA’s board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.