$1.5 billion ticket sold in Simpsonville, SC


October 24, 2018 at 11:41a.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials are preparing a convenience store in rural Simpsonville, South Carolina for an onslaught of attention after revealing that the winning Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1.5 billion was sold there.

State lottery officials plan a news conference at the town’s KC Mart on Wednesday to celebrate the lucky sale.

The share of the winnings that goes to retailers in South Carolina is capped at $50,000.

The state doesn’t require lottery winners to identify themselves.

For now, lottery officials are publicly urging the winner to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source.

They’re also urging the winner to call the Lottery. Winners have up to 180 days to come forward to claim their money.

