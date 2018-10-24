$1.5 billion ticket sold in Simpsonville, SC
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery officials are preparing a convenience store in rural Simpsonville, South Carolina for an onslaught of attention after revealing that the winning Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1.5 billion was sold there.
State lottery officials plan a news conference at the town’s KC Mart on Wednesday to celebrate the lucky sale.
The share of the winnings that goes to retailers in South Carolina is capped at $50,000.
The state doesn’t require lottery winners to identify themselves.
For now, lottery officials are publicly urging the winner to sign the back of the ticket, put it in a safe location, seek financial or legal advice from a trusted source.
They’re also urging the winner to call the Lottery. Winners have up to 180 days to come forward to claim their money.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 24, 2017 10:46 a.m.
The Latest: Transcription error led to lottery shop mistake
- December 25, 2016 4:58 p.m.
Despite boom year, Ohio lottery seeks $32M increase in its operating budget
- October 19, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Huge Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots lure gamblers
- August 24, 2017 8:34 a.m.
UPDATE | Officials correct where the winning Powerball ticket was sold
- May 5, 2018 6:48 p.m.
$143 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Ohio
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.