US revoke visas of Saudis implicated in killing
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration is revoking the visas of some Saudi officials implicated in the death of writer Jamal Khashoggi.
Pompeo announced the step at a State Department news conference today. Vice President Mike Pence said earlier that Khashoggi's death at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, "will not go without an American response."
The visa revocations are the first punitive measures taken by the administration against the Saudis since Khashoggi disappeared after entering the consulate on Oct. 2.
Visa records are considered confidential and Pompeo did not say which or how many Saudi officials would have their visas revoked. Saudi authorities have detained 18 people in connection with Khashoggi's death, which officials say was accidental despite Turkish allegations that Khashoggi was intentionally killed.
More like this from vindy.com
- October 18, 2018 12:23 p.m.
Pompeo: US response in Khashoggi case will await Saudi probe
- October 18, 2018 midnight
istanbul police search home in case of missing journalist
- October 22, 2018 10:54 a.m.
JOURNALIST KILLED | Italian prime minister awaiting 'credible answers'
- October 15, 2018 10:02 a.m.
UPDATE | Saudi-Turkish team begins search of consulate
- October 19, 2018 midnight
Saudi Arabia Trump concedes missing journalist likely dead
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.