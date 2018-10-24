Trumbull planning administrator on extended sick leave again

WARREN

Trish Nuskievicz, the executive director of the Trumbull County Plannning Commission, has gone back off of work indefinitely for unspecified medical reasons.

Richard Jackson, county human-resources director, said Nuskievicz’s doctor has indicated Nuskievicz is likely to be off work until about Jan. 17.

She returned to work earlier this month for about a week before going back off work again.

Nuskievicz first went off work July 11, submitting a letter to then-planning commission chairman James Shader saying she has been the victim of “psychological abuse, bullying, retaliation, discrimination and general harassment brought about by the Trumbull County Engineer and his associates.”

County commissioners hired a law firm to investigate the allegations.

Nuskievicz said she would seek treatment for health conditions “that have been caused from working in a very hostile work environment.”

The issue resulted in a defamation suit Smith filed against Nuskievicz and her wife that is pending in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

