Robbery attempt
Robbery attempt
YOUNGSTOWN
An armed man tried about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to get inside a locked Dollar General store on Oak Street. Employees told officers a man knocked on the locked door of the East Side business then pointed a gun. Police reviewed surveillance video and saw three armed men on the side of the building, all with hoods over their faces.
Chief Robin Lees said the attempted robbery may be related to several other robbery attempts at similar stores within the past two weeks, where three armed men with their faces covered have taken cash and cigars.
Beaten up in church
YOUNGSTOWN
A Selma Avenue man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Sunday after a man said he was beaten by him after he brushed against the suspect at church.
Police were flagged down on Belmont Avenue, where the victim told officers he was in the foyer of an Elm Street church when he brushed up against Terrance Williams, 42, and Williams became mad and said, “Next time you touch me, I’ll kill you.”
The victim put his hands up, and then Williams began punching him, reports said.
Officers found Williams at the church, reports said. He had cuts on his hands that appeared to be injuries from punching another person. He was arrested on a charge of felonious assault and booked into the Mahoning County jail.
Owner fires shots
YOUNGSTOWN
An East Side business owner fired three shots at intruders he saw inside his business early Sunday.
Officers were called about 1:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of McGuffey Road for an alarm call and were greeted by the owner, who said he also responded to the alarm and found the back door open.
The owner told police he saw two men inside and fired three shots at them from a pistol, but missed. Video showed three men inside, one with a pry bar, which they used to take $500 from the cash register.
