Pence: Saudi murder won't go without US response

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi "will not go without an American response."

Pence said CIA Director Gina Haspel is in Turkey reviewing the facts of what Pence called a "brutal murder." He offered condolences to Khashoggi's family.

Speaking today in Washington at an event hosted by The Washington Post, Pence would not elaborate on what a possible U.S. response would be. Khashoggi, a Post contributor, lived in Virginia.

Asked if the U.S. would sanction members of Saudi Arabia's royal family if they were found to have been complicit, Pence said that's a decision for President Donald Trump.

He says the president will make a decision that reflects the values and national security interests of the nation and will "make sure the world knows the truth."