OHIO HOUSE
OHIO HOUSE
59th District
Two candidates are running for Ohio House 59th District representative. Incumbent Democrat state Rep. John Boccieri is not seeking re-election to the House. Boccieri is running for a state Senate seat.
ERIC UNGARO (D)
Age: 48.
Residence: Poland.
Employment: Howland Local Schools special-education teacher; Poland Township trustee.
Education: Master’s degree in education in administration from Westminster College; bachelor’s degree in education from Youngstown State University; Ursuline High School graduate.
Family: Wife, Nanette; children, Gina and Carly.
Priority: Address “the state of education,” advocate for opioid awareness and treatment and “bring living-wage jobs to our area.”
DON MANNING (R)
Age: Not provided.
Residence: New Middletown.
Employment: Youth Intensive Services of Youngstown.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in social and criminal justice from Ashford University; Springfield Local High School graduate.
Family: Children Taylor and Sean.
Priority: To “end the opioid epidemic; bring good-paying jobs back to our area; fix the school-funding crisis; [and] lower taxes for everyone.”
More like this from vindy.com
- October 23, 2018 midnight
MAHONING COUNTY AREA COURT
- October 17, 2018 midnight
Ohio
- October 20, 2018 midnight
CONGRESS
- October 15, 2017 midnight
- October 27, 2016 midnight
OHIO | U.S. House
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.