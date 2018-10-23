OHIO HOUSE

59th District

Two candidates are running for Ohio House 59th District representative. Incumbent Democrat state Rep. John Boccieri is not seeking re-election to the House. Boccieri is running for a state Senate seat.

ERIC UNGARO (D)

Age: 48.

Residence: Poland.

Employment: Howland Local Schools special-education teacher; Poland Township trustee.

Education: Master’s degree in education in administration from Westminster College; bachelor’s degree in education from Youngstown State University; Ursuline High School graduate.

Family: Wife, Nanette; children, Gina and Carly.

Priority: Address “the state of education,” advocate for opioid awareness and treatment and “bring living-wage jobs to our area.”

DON MANNING (R)

Age: Not provided.

Residence: New Middletown.

Employment: Youth Intensive Services of Youngstown.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in social and criminal justice from Ashford University; Springfield Local High School graduate.

Family: Children Taylor and Sean.

Priority: To “end the opioid epidemic; bring good-paying jobs back to our area; fix the school-funding crisis; [and] lower taxes for everyone.”