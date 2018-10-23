Mill Creek Park golf staff win prestigious PGA awards

YOUNGSTOWN — Andy Santor, the Mill Creek Golf Course head professional, won the 2018 Northern Ohio PGA Sections Teacher of the Year Award.

The award bestows special recognition on a PGA Golf Professional who has performed outstanding services as a golf teacher and coach.

This award is based on a professional’s overall performance in teaching; unusual, innovative and special teaching programs initiated or implemented; articles published; as well as outstanding golfers the professional has instructed.

Brian Tolnar, Mill Creek MetroParks PGA director of golf, took home the 2018 Northern Ohio PGA Sections Merchandiser of the Year Award. The award signifies the PGA professional who has excelled as a business person in merchandising and promotion of the game of golf.

This marks the third time Tolnar has achieved this award dating back to 2016 for the Northern Ohio PGA section while at Mill Creek Golf Course and in 2013 for the Western New York PGA Section while at Blue Heron Hills Golf Club in Rochester, N.Y.

The awards ceremony hosted by the Northern Ohio PGA Section was Monday at the Westfield Country Clubs Cary Blair Center in Westfield Center, Ohio.